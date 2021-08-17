Krishiv KL Tekchandani & Deendayal Bahuuddeshiya Prasarak Mandal promote tribal girls' initiative of handcrafted Rakhis

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deendayal Bahuuddeshiya Prasarak Mandal, Yavatmal (DBPM) is a Registered, Recognized Social Organization working since 1997 for the upliftment of Tribal Pardhi Community and for rehabilitation of suicide victim families of farmers and for the Comprehensive Development of ecofriendly and low cost agricultural practices to make the farming viable. Work carried out by the organization to run & strengthen activities such as tribal welfare, hostels, schools, SHGs, health services, vocational trainings can be found on http://www.deendayalvidarbha.org/ DBPM has come up with a heart warming initiative to mitigate the prevailing crisis in the Melghat region through hand-made Rakhis made by tribal folks, mainly the youth and women. These Rakhis are now finding their way into the widespread network of the organization in order to give reach to the Rakhis and livelihood support to the village tribes.

Krishiv KL Tekchandani, a Young Professional Golfer from Mumbai, says, ''The Raksha Bandhan festival in India is so symbolic of care and Protection. I am touched by this initiative by Deendayal Bahuuddeshiya Prasarak Mandal and got an interesting idea. So I decided to tie a rakhi in turn to this little tribal girl who is a part of the rural tribe of Melghat region in Maharashtra. She (and all our tribals) are protecting the environment and all of us, with such a conservative and safe approach towards nature. Their carbon footprint is among the lowest in the world. I thought about it – our urban society has a tribe for almost everything we do out there, be it a gym tribe, walking tribe, a yoga tribe and many more. So why not one more? A tribe for the true tribals. I want to dedicate a hashtag #tribefortribe to this movement. And I appeal to everyone to support this development of tribals. I have pledged to do so. Will you lend me a helping hand?'' About DBPM: DBPM is a Registered, Recognized Social Organization working for the upliftment of Tribal Pardhi Community and for rehabilitation of suicide victim families of farmers.

