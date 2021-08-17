Left Menu

Aaditya Thackeray inaugurates Electric Vehicle enabled parking lot in Mumbai

Maharashtra Environment Minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday inaugurated Electric Vehicle (EV) enabled parking lot at Koninoor building in Mumbai.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-08-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 17:32 IST
Aaditya Thackeray inaugurates Electric Vehicle enabled parking lot in Mumbai
Visual of Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray inaugurating EV enabled parking lot in Mumbai (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Environment Minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday inaugurated Electric Vehicle (EV) enabled parking lot at Koninoor building in Mumbai. Taking to Twitter, Thackeray wrote that this is very encouraging as the state government move in the direction of making Maharashtra, Electric Vehicle friendly.

"We had announced our state's EV policy about a month ago. It is heartening to witness such efforts from all fronts. This is one of the many steps we as a government take for the greater good of our planet," tweeted Thackeray. He further said, "I want to wholeheartedly thank Ashutosh Enterprises, MLA Sada Sarvankar ji, local Corporators and Assistant Commissioner of G/North Kiran Dighavkar ji for furthering our efforts towards the EV revolution in the state."

Earlier on August 12, NITI Aayog released a handbook to guide state governments and local bodies to frame policies and norms towards setting up charging networks for electric vehicles (EV). The objective is to enhance charging infrastructure and facilitate a rapid transition to electric mobility in the country. Dr Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog had said, "The transition to electric mobility is a global strategy in the fight against climate change, on which India has expressed ambitious aspirations. The handbook addresses the common challenges being faced by different local authorities in implementing EV charging networks. It serves as a starting point for the peer-to-peer exchange of best practices between states and local bodies." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
2
Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

 China
3
Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine; Turkey offering extra Pfizer shots for those wanting to travel and more

Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021