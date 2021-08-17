Tata Power-DDL, Siemens Limited tie up for deploying 2 lakh smart electricity metres

The Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited and Siemens Limited on Tuesday announced the deployment of 'smart metering technology for over 2 lakh smart meters in north Delhi. "The state-of-the-art EnergyIP Meter Data Management (MDM) system, installed and commissioned by Siemens, enables timely and accurate collection of electricity meter data leading to increased visibility of the consumer network and reduction in carbon emissions," the Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited said in a statement.

''In partnership with Siemens, we have further strengthened the energy distribution network in our area of operation by leveraging state-of-the-art technologies. The digital technologies have enabled us to monitor critical functions of energy distribution in real-time, resulting in higher operational efficiency and productivity, and have proven invaluable during the COVID-19 pandemic," a statement quoting Ganesh Srinivasan, CEO, Tata Power-DDL said.

The company further stated that the technologies will help in ensuring a more efficient and uninterrupted power supply for its consumers.

This implementation will also help the consumers in real-time consumption monitoring and better energy usage management while also providing them outages and low power factor alerts, it noted.

Tata Power-DDL, a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of NCT of Delhi, distributes electricity in north Delhi and serves a populace of 7 million.

Siemens' technologies support them to achieve their ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) targets of energy efficiency, reduced greenhouse gas emissions and improved safety for employees and the public.

''We take great pride in partnering with Tata Power-DDL in the digitalization of the energy distribution networks. Our aim is to empower our customers to master their digital transformation and sustainability challenges with our technologies.

"The implementation of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) is aligned to the Smart Meter National Programme and will play a key role in the deployment of Smart Grids across the country,'' Robert H K Demann, Head, Smart Infrastructure, Siemens Limited said.

