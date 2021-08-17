Left Menu

JNARDDC Nagpur launches Fit India Freedom Run 2.0-Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Around 55 employees and staff members participated in the inaugural run of 3 kms which commenced from the technically complex area of the Centre. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 18:09 IST
  Around 75 participants were given away prizes by Dr Anupam Agnihotri, Director, JNARDDC during the celebrations. Image Credit: Twitter(@MinesMinIndia)
  • Country:
  • India

Jawaharlal Nehru Aluminium Research Development & Design Centre JNARDDC, Nagpur under the Ministry of Mines launched the "Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 –"Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" event with great enthusiasm and spontaneous participation by its employees. Around 55 employees and staff members participated in the inaugural run of 3 kms which commenced from the technically complex area of the Centre. As part of the Independence Day celebrations, the institution organized a drawing competition on 15.08.2021 for the children of its employees and staff with the above theme of "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav". Around 75 participants were given away prizes by Dr Anupam Agnihotri, Director, JNARDDC during the celebrations.

(With Inputs from PIB)

