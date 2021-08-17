Five injured after explosion at Russia's Novatek oilfield - RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-08-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 18:19 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Five workers have been injured following an explosion at a reservoir at Yarudeiskoye oil and gas condensate field, owned by Novatek, in Russia's Yamal region, RIA news reported on Tuesday citing emergency services.
Novatek did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
Advertisement
Also Read: Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
Advertisement