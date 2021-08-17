Five injured after explosion at Russia's Novatek oilfield - RIA

Five workers have been injured following an explosion at a reservoir at Yarudeiskoye oil and gas condensate field, owned by Novatek, in Russia's Yamal region, RIA news reported on Tuesday citing emergency services.

Novatek did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Advertisement

Also Read: Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)