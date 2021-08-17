Left Menu

Kerala HC passes interim order allowing 9-yr-old girl to accompany her father to Sabarimala temple

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday passed an interim order allowing a nine-year-old girl to accompany her father to Sabarimala temple.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 17-08-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 18:22 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Kerala High Court on Tuesday passed an interim order allowing a nine-year-old girl to accompany her father to Sabarimala temple. The court made it clear that children can accompany vaccinated persons in all activities they undertake. This is in a plea filed by the girl seeking permission to accompany her father to Sabarimala when he goes there on August 23.

In the petition, the lawyer of the girl said that, "The petitioner wishes to go to Sabarimala temple before she turns 10 years old. Because she may not be able to visit there for more than four decades after completing 10 years." On April 17, Court passed another order directing the State Government to permit a nine-year-old girl to visit Sabarimala with her parents. At that time, the court directed the state police to ensure that she is able to visit the temple along with her parents on the day on which they have got booking for 'darshan'.

After this, the State Government had issued an order on August 4 this year stating that the children can accompany vaccinated persons in all activities they undertake. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

