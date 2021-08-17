Belgium to send planes to Islamabad for Afghanistan evacuation - media
- Country:
- Belgium
Belgium is sending planes to Islamabad, Pakistan's capital, from where they will fly to Afghanistan to evacuate people in the country after the Taliban takeover, Belgian media reported on Tuesday.
