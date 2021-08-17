Left Menu

Zila Panchayat passes resolution to rename UP's Mainpuri as Mayan Nagar

Mainpuri district is likely to be renamed as Mayan Nagar as Zila Panchayat members in the district passed a resolution to this effect on Tuesday.

ANI | Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 17-08-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 20:17 IST
Zila Panchayat President Archana Bhadauria (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Mainpuri district is likely to be renamed as Mayan Nagar as Zila Panchayat members in the district passed a resolution to this effect on Tuesday. Speaking to ANI, Zila Panchayat president Archana Bhadauria said, "Mainpuri district was named after sage Mayan. This (the passage of the resolution) has been done to do away with the linguistic errors."

"We have sent the proposal to the state government," she added. This news pours in just months before the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections to be held in 2022.

Earlier, in November 2018, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said, "We did what we felt was good. We renamed Mughal Sarai as Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhayay Nagar, Allahabad as Prayagraj and Faizabad as Ayodhya. Where there is a need, the government will take the steps required." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

