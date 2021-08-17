Iran accelerates enrichment of uranium to near weapons-grade, IAEA says
Iran has accelerated its enrichment of uranium to near weapons-grade, switching to two clusters of advanced centrifuges enriching up to 60% purity from one, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said in a report on Tuesday seen by Reuters.
Where before Iran was using one cascade of 164 IR-6 centrifuges to enrich up to 60% at an above-ground plant at Natanz, the International Atomic Energy Agency verified that it was now using that cascade and another of 153 IR-4 machines for the same purpose, the IAEA said in the report to member states.
