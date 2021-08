BRIEF-Saudi Arabia Issues 11.358 Billion Riyals In Domestic Sukuk

SAUDI NATIONAL DEBT MANAGEMENT CENTRE: * SAUDI ARABIA ISSUES 11.358 BILLION RIYALS ($3.029 billion) IN DOMESTIC SUKUK.

* SUKUK WERE SPLIT INTO THREE TRANCHES: ONE OF 2.508 BLN RIYALS DUE IN 2029, ANOTHER OF 4.485 BLN DUE IN 2033 AND A THIRD OF 4.365 BLN DUE IN 2036. ($1 = 3.75 riyals)

