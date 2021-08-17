S.Africa's Eskom plans to close up to 12,000 MW of coal plants by 2031

South African power utility Eskom plans to shut down between 8,000 to 12,000 megawatts (MW)of coal-fired power plants over the next decade, the state-owned firm said on Twitter on Tuesday.

The mothballed Komati power station, brought back to service to help deal with chronic electricity shortages in Africa's most advanced economy, will be completely closed by October next year, Eskom said.

