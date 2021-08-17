Left Menu

Afghanistan potential base for Pak-backed terrorism, India needs to be cautious: Tharoor

Former minister of state for external affairs Shashi Tharoor said Afghanistan could become a base for Pakistan-backed terrorism and India needs to be extremely vigilant regarding the Taliban crisis.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 21:23 IST
Afghanistan potential base for Pak-backed terrorism, India needs to be cautious: Tharoor
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former minister of state for external affairs Shashi Tharoor said Afghanistan could become a base for Pakistan-backed terrorism and India needs to be extremely vigilant regarding the Taliban crisis. "There's going to be a base (in Afghanistan) for very hostile Pak-backed terrorist elements targeting us and potentially a larger recruitment base - a source of fighters who could come & attack us. So we'll have to watch the situation incredibly carefully," he told ANI on Tuesday.

Tharoor, who served as the former secretary-general of the United Nations, added, "I'm not sure if Pakistan should be 100% happy that these guys (Taliban) have come to power, not everyone who has come to power is necessarily going to be pro-Pak. The situation is incredibly dangerous, certainly for us." Afghanistan's government collapsed on Sunday with President Ashraf Ghani leaving the country and the Taliban's entry into the capital, according to media reports.

They seized the presidential palace. Several countries evacuated their diplomatic personnel from the country. Panic gripped the Afghan capital and hundreds of people on Monday flocked to the Kabul airport in an attempt to leave Afghanistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
2
Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

 China
3
Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine; Turkey offering extra Pfizer shots for those wanting to travel and more

Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021