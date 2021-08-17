Registration process begins for admission to 12 central universities through common entrance test

The online registration process to apply for admission in different programmes of 12 central universities for academic year 2021-22 has begun and admissions will be decided through Central Universities - Common Entrance Test (CU-CET) 2021. According to Central University Punjab, the nodal university of CU-CET 2021, the process for online registrations and submission of the application form that commenced on August 16, 2021, will continue till September 1, 2021.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CU-CET) 2021 for admissions to the UI (Integrated/Central-Universities-Admission) and PG (Post Gaduate) programmes programmes of 12 participating Central Universities (CUs) in the computer-based test (CBT) mode. CU-CET 2021 will provide a single-window opportunity to students of India to seek admissions in UG and PG Programmes of 12 central universities - Assam University; Central University of Andhra Pradesh; Central University of Gujarat; Central University of Haryana; Central University of Jammu; Central University of Jharkhand; Central University of Karnataka; Central University of Kerala; Central University of Punjab; Central University of Rajasthan; Central University of South Bihar; and Central University of Tamil Nadu.

The admissions process for Ph.D. Programs will be announced by each university separately. Two central universities - Central University of Kashmir and the Central University of Odisha, which were earlier a part of CUCET-2020, are not a part of CU-CET 2021 this year and are inviting applications for admissions at their level.

Candidates can register for CU-CET 2021 and check important information related to exam dates, duration, and pattern of examination by visiting https://cucet.nta.nic.in. Before applying for CU-CET 2021, candidates have been advised to check the eligibility criteria required by a particular participating university for the desired programme.

The details of programmes, eligibility criteria, programme structure, are available on the respective website of participating universities. The result of CU-CET 2021 will be declared by NTA.

After the result declaration, the respective central universities will declare the counseling/ admission schedule and merit list based on the weightage on the CU-CET 2021 score and the other criteria of the respective CU. (ANI)

