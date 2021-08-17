Left Menu

Bengaluru: White-topping work completed before 15-day deadline

White-topping work of NR Road, which was undertaken by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), has been completed in 10 days instead of the 15-day deadline.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 17-08-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 22:49 IST
BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta. (Photos/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
White-topping work of NR Road, which was undertaken by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), has been completed in 10 days instead of the 15-day deadline. As part of the development of NR Road, the right side of the road was being white-topped from the down ramp of Sri Balagangadharanath Swamiji bridge to SJP Road. Construction work on the cross gutter is also being undertaken.

This is being done to solve the problem of water-logging during monsoon. The construction work on the cross gutter and the white-topping had begun with a deadline of 15 days as per the discussion between Joint Police Commissioner (Traffic) and Chief Engineer (Project) on 6 August 2021.

The work, which began on 7 August with redevelopment of cross gutter along with work on rainwater canal near SJP Road junction, ended with white-topping work on Tuesday. The road was opened for vehicular traffic at 3 pm. BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta has thanked the public and traffic police department for their cooperation during the development work which has been completed in 10 days. (ANI)

