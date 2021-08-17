Left Menu

Rakhi shops in Hyderabad offer 50 pc discount to COVID vaccinated people

To encourage COVID-19 vaccination, a rakhi seller in Hyderabad is giving a 50 per cent discount to fully vaccinated people.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 17-08-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 23:24 IST
Rakhi shops in Hyderabad offer 50 pc discount to COVID vaccinated people
A Shopkeeper from Hyderabad. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

To encourage COVID-19 vaccination, a rakhi seller in Hyderabad is giving a 50 per cent discount to fully vaccinated people. With Raksha Bandhan around the corner, some Rakhi shops in Hyderabad have stepped forward to show gratitude to those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 by providing offers and discounts for buying rakhis.

On Tuesday, while speaking to ANI, Pavan the owner of a rakhi shop said that this year they have been able to make good business compared to that of the previous year. "After verifying their vaccination certificate, we'll give them a flat 50 per cent discount. Last year, lockdown affected our business," said Pawan.

Further, a customer said that rakhi stores, this year, are offering discounts over rakhis as a token of gratitude to those who got vaccinated. Raksha Bandhan is observed on the last day of the Hindu lunar calendar month of Shraavana, which typically falls in August. The expression "Raksha Bandhan," Sanskrit, literally, "the bond of protection, obligation, or care," is now principally applied to this ritual. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
2
Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

 China
3
Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine; Turkey offering extra Pfizer shots for those wanting to travel and more

Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021