Police hunt for culprits after BJP leader shot dead in J-K's Kulgam

Hours after BJP leader Javed Ahmad Dar was shot dead in Kulgam on Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir Police informed that investigation in the case is underway. "Today at about 16:30 hours, Kulgam Police received information about a terror crime incident in Brazloo Jageer area of Kulgam district where terrorists had fired on a civilian. Senior police officers reached the terror crime spot," read the official release by the police.

Preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists barged into the house of a civilian identified as Javed Ahmad Dar who was a contractor by profession and resident of Brazloo and fired indiscriminately upon him. In this terror incident, he received critical gunshot injuries and died on spot. The BJP party spokesman said the deceased was a BJP worker. As per district police, no one had approached them for security.

The police has registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of the law. The investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime.

The area has been cordoned and the search in the area is going on. Police will identify the culprits and appropriate action would be taken at the earliest. BJP Media cell head in Kashmir, Manzoor Ahmad said, "BJP condemns the killing of Javeed Ahmad Dar, Constituency President, Homshalibugh in Kulgam by terrorists."

"A shameful and cowardly act by terrorists. My deepest condolences to them, and prayed for courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss," he added. (ANI)

