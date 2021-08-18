Chandigarh launches public bike-sharing project for its residents

Chandigarh administration has launched a public bike-sharing project for its residents under the smart city project. Everything related to these e-bikes can be managed by an application, which is linked to them.

In the first phase of the project, 1,250 cycles have been provided at different docking stations. Residents and tourists can now enjoy cycle rides which come for a minimal charge of Rs 10 per hour.

Chandigarh Mayor, Ravi Kant Sharma while talking to ANI said, "This project was launched three days ago along with various other projects, that were launched by the Governor. 155 docking stations have been installed. People can pick up their bicycle from the docking point and can drop it back after the ride. We have kept a minimal charge of Rs 10." "This is the first phase of this project, under the smart city project. It aims at providing 5,000 bicycles to the residents. This project will be completed in four phases by 2022," he added. (ANI)

