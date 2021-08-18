Left Menu

J-K DGP orders action against police officer over assault of journalists in Srinagar

A day after journalists were allegedly assaulted by police while covering the Muharram procession in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, Director-General of Police Dilbag Singh on Wednesday ordered immediate action against the police officer for "undesirable behaviour."

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 18-08-2021 11:55 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 11:55 IST
Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh. (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
A day after journalists were allegedly assaulted by police while covering the Muharram procession in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, Director-General of Police Dilbag Singh on Wednesday ordered immediate action against the police officer for "undesirable behaviour." "DGP Jammu and Kashmir Dilbag Singh takes a serious view of undesirable behaviour with some media men in Srinagar yesterday. SP Srinagar directed to take immediate action against the erring police officer," the Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted.

Police had resorted to lathi-charge against journalists covering the Muharram procession at Srinagar's Lal Chowk on Tuesday. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

