Motherson Group joins UNGC to strengthen sustainability commitment

Auto components major Motherson Group on Wednesday said it has joined the United Nations Global Compact to further strengthen its commitment to sustainability.

The UN Global Compact is a strategic initiative that supports global companies with the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible business practices.

Advertisement

''To set new standards in good corporate citizenship has been part of our mission since 1995, and by joining the UN Global Compact, we continue to further strengthen our longstanding commitment to social, environmental, and economic sustainability.

''As a signatory, we will be integrating the principles of the (UN Global) Compact into our business practices, with the objective of creating a sustainable and equitable world that we all want,'' Motherson Group Chairman Vivek Chaand Sehgal said.

The company said it is working towards creating a better planet, cultivating greater social inclusion around the world, and embodying the highest standards of integrity in its business dealings. The UN Global Compact requires companies to align their culture, strategies, and operations with its ten core principles in the areas of human rights, labour standards, environment, and anti-corruption. ''As part of this commitment, Motherson will be engaging in collaborative projects, which advance the broader development of the issues manifested in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs),'' the company said in a statement.

The group noted that it is committed to be an active contributor to change and joining the UN Global Compact as a signatory reaffirms its pledge to environment, society and governance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)