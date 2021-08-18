Left Menu

Woman murdered by brother-in-law in UP's Bareilly

A 26-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her brother-in-law in front of her 6-year-old daughter in the Subhash Nagar area of Bareilly on Tuesday.

ANI | Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 18-08-2021 12:38 IST
Ravindra Kumar, SP Bareilly. (Photos/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A 26-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her brother-in-law in front of her 6-year-old daughter in the Subhash Nagar area of Bareilly on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Aakash.

He allegedly hit the woman on her head several times with a grinding tool, which led to her death on the spot. Aakash fled from the spot after locking her daughter in a room. "Through UP 112 helpline, we received information about the incident. We found a body upon reaching the spot. The woman's daughter revealed that she was killed by her brother in law. We communicated woman's husband and other family members about this and they have come to the spot. We have sent the body for postmortem," said Ravindra Kumar, the Superintendent of Police (SP), Bareilly.

Investigation into the matter is going on. Meanwhile, the police have launched a search operation to nab the accused. (ANI)

