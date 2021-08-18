Left Menu

Hyderabad markets decked up ahead of Raksha Bandhan

With Raksha Bandhan just around the corner, people are all set to celebrate the festival with enthusiasm.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 18-08-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 14:53 IST
Hyderabad markets decked up ahead of Raksha Bandhan
Visual from a market in Hyderabad. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With Raksha Bandhan just around the corner, people are all set to celebrate the festival with enthusiasm. For the past two years, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, and then the surge of Covid second wave people were not able to celebrate the festivals in a grand manner.

A Rakhi shop owner speaking to ANI said, "This year the sales are much better than that of last year's. We have been affected by the Covid as for past two years, we were not able to sell our products and make much profit from it." A customer at the rakhi shop stated, "Due to the pandemic, Raksha Bandhan was celebrated at home last year. But this year, we hope for good celebrations ahead."

Raksha Bandhan is observed on the last day of the Hindu lunar calendar month of Shraavana, which typically falls in August. The expression "Raksha Bandhan," Sanskrit, literally, "the bond of protection, obligation, or care," is now principally applied to this ritual. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

 United States
2
Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

 India
3
UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

United Kingdom
4
Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto attendant

Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto atte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021