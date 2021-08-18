Patricia de Lille to visit N3 road upgrade project

Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) Minister Patricia de Lille will on Thursday conduct an oversight visit to the N3 interchange road upgrade infrastructure project in KwaZulu-Natal.

The project was gazetted as a Strategic Integrated Project (SIP) in terms of the Infrastructure Development Act in July 2020.

She will visit the site in line with her duties as DPWI Minister and Chairperson of the Presidential Infrastructure Coordinating Commission (PICC) Secretariat.

The oversight visit forms part of Minister de Lille's duties to monitor the progress of the 62 projects which were gazetted as SIPs as part of the Infrastructure Investment Plan approved by Cabinet on 27 May 2020.

Many of the gazetted projects are currently in construction and are being expedited to assist in reviving the struggling construction sector and provide much-needed jobs to people.

The N3 road upgrade project is being implemented by the South African National Roads Agency and the Department of Transport.

The project falls within the uMgungundlovu District Municipality, Mkhambathini Local Municipality and eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality.

The venture will see much-needed road expansion and upgrades to the N3 between Cato Ridge and Dardanelles and the N3 between Dardanelles and Lynnfield.

Over R3 billion was allocated toward the upgrades

The department said the upgrades to the two sections of road amounts to over R3.2billion.

"Since the start of the construction phase earlier this year, around 485 jobs have been created with hundreds more to be created over the entire construction phase. The project has also brought significant benefit to local SMMEs (Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises) helping to assist in creating economic opportunities for companies and creating much-needed jobs," the department said on Wednesday.

The N3 is integral to the economic growth of South Africa. A growing South African population has placed this strategic corridor under severe pressure, requiring substantial upgrading to portions of the corridor.

The corridor also referred to as the Durban-Free State-Gauteng Corridor, is a key infrastructure development project.

The project entails upgrading the existing four-lane dual carriageway to an eight-lane dual carriageway by widening it to the median and outer shoulders over a distance of 6.4km.

A road-over-rail bridge will also be extended to accommodate the widening of the N3. The upgrade will increase safety and significantly improve the level of service for years to come.

The direct economic benefits of the upgrades are a reduction in travel times, a reduction in vehicle operating costs and a reduction in accidents costs, all of which have great benefit to the economy at large. There are also indirect economic benefits that will accrue to the local areas.

The upgrade to the N3 is expected to alleviate congestion on roads around the port and on the crucial N3 corridor linking the port of Durban to Gauteng. The upgrades will also shorten turnaround times for freight-carrying vehicles.

"This project has brought to life the objectives of the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan (ERRP) announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in October 2020, which aims to assist industries to recover from the tough economic climate and see all sectors working together to help build South Africa back better.

De Lille and her delegation, which includes Head of Infrastructure Investment in the Presidency, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, will engage the project managers, workers and SMMEs on site to view and listen to the progress on the project, which will have a significant and positive impact for the province, its people and businesses.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)