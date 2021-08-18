Left Menu

Swarnim Vijay Varsh Victory Flame arrives Air Force Station, Car Nicobar

Deputy Commissioner, Car Nicobar Shri Yash Chaudhary, other senior civil & military officials and ex-servicemen attended the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 15:42 IST
Swarnim Vijay Varsh Victory Flame arrives Air Force Station, Car Nicobar
The event culminated by paying homage to the martyrs and singing of the National Anthem. Image Credit: Twitter(@SpokespersonMoD)
  • Country:
  • India

A ceremonial function was organised at Air Force Station, Car Nicobar to mark the visit of Victory Flame of 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh'. 2021 is being celebrated as 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' to commemorate India's victory in the 1971 war. The ceremony began with the arrival of the Victory Flame which was honoured by a ceremonial salute.

Deputy Commissioner, Car Nicobar Shri Yash Chaudhary, other senior civil & military officials and ex-servicemen attended the event. The gathering was briefed about the 1971 war and in particular about the role of the Armed Forces in the historic victory. All the veterans present on the occasion were felicitated by the Station Commander, Air Force Station Car Nicobar.

The event culminated by paying homage to the martyrs and singing of the National Anthem. Thereafter, a victory run by 200 personnel of the Armed Forces was carried out along with the Victory Flame. As part of the Green India campaign, a tree plantation drive was conducted on the premises of the Air Force Station.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

 United States
2
Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

 India
3
UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

United Kingdom
4
Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto attendant

Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto atte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021