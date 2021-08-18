Swarnim Vijay Varsh Victory Flame arrives Air Force Station, Car Nicobar

A ceremonial function was organised at Air Force Station, Car Nicobar to mark the visit of Victory Flame of 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh'. 2021 is being celebrated as 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' to commemorate India's victory in the 1971 war. The ceremony began with the arrival of the Victory Flame which was honoured by a ceremonial salute.

Deputy Commissioner, Car Nicobar Shri Yash Chaudhary, other senior civil & military officials and ex-servicemen attended the event. The gathering was briefed about the 1971 war and in particular about the role of the Armed Forces in the historic victory. All the veterans present on the occasion were felicitated by the Station Commander, Air Force Station Car Nicobar.

Advertisement

The event culminated by paying homage to the martyrs and singing of the National Anthem. Thereafter, a victory run by 200 personnel of the Armed Forces was carried out along with the Victory Flame. As part of the Green India campaign, a tree plantation drive was conducted on the premises of the Air Force Station.

(With Inputs from PIB)