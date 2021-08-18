Left Menu

Sikkim throws open Lachung for tourists

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-08-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 15:47 IST
Sikkim throws open Lachung for tourists
The Sikkim government on Wednesday threw open Yumthang Valley in Lachung village for tourists, a week after it allowed similar relaxations in other famous destinations such as Tsomgo Lake, Baba Mandir and Nathula, a notification said.

Lachung Dzumsa, a local body that controls tourism activities in the North Sikkim village, welcomed the decision and said that strict adherence to COVID guidelines will be ensured.

Tourists were seen thronging the East Sikkim destinations of Tsomgo Lake and Baba Mandir after those were opened for visitors last week.

The state government will decide on opening up another much-visited destination of Gurudongmar Lake in Lachen village in North Sikkim for tourists after holding a meeting with Lachen Dzumsa next week, an official said. Tourist destinations in the Himalayan state were closed for visitors from March this year after a surge in COVID-19 cases. The administration had in July started allowing tourists with fully vaccinated certificates to enter the state and permitted hotels and homestays to operate at 50 percent capacity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

