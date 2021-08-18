Left Menu

CCEA okays Rs 77.45 cr for revival of north eastern agri-marketing corp

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 15:54 IST
CCEA okays Rs 77.45 cr for revival of north eastern agri-marketing corp
  • Country:
  • India

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved a Rs 77.45 crore package for the revival of state-run North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Ltd.

North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation (NERAMAC) is a central public sector enterprise under the administrative control of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER).

''CCEA has approved a revival package of Rs 77.45 crore for NERAMAC,'' Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told reporters after the meeting. The revival package will help NERAMAC to implement various innovative plans like providing better farming facilities, training to farmers in clusters, organic seeds and fertiliser, post-harvesting facilities to promote the products of north-east farmers in the world market, the minister added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

 United States
2
Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

 India
3
UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

United Kingdom
4
Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto attendant

Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto atte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021