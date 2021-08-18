Bengaluru, Aug 18 (PTI) Following are today's Vegetable rates

quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC), Rates per Quintal.

Cauliflower 600-5000, Brinjal 400-2900, Tomato 200-1530, Bitter Gourd 500-3000, Bottle Gourd 600-3000, Ash Gourd 800-1900, Green Chilly 500-3000, Banana green 1500-3500, Beans 800-3200, Green Ginger 1500-5000, Carrot 1500-6500, Cabbage 200-2500, Ladies Finger 800-2400, Snakeguard 500-2000, Beetroot 800-3000, Cucumber 300-2200, Ridge Gourd 1000-3000, Radish 200-2400, Capsicum 500-3200, Drumstick 1300-5000, Sweet Pumpkin 400-1400, Knoll Khol 600-2700, Lime 1000-3500.

