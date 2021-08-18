MoS for Culture presents India’s perspective on cultural cooperation within SCO

Minister of State for Culture, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal participated in the SCO Culture Ministers Meeting on 18 August 2021 hosted by Tajikistan during their ongoing Chairship of SCO in 2021.

The discussion was held on the development of cultural and humanitarian cooperation, prospects for cooperation in the field of culture within the SCO, including in the post-pandemic period and the importance of cultural cooperation within the SCO, which has enormous potential for strengthening inter-state understanding.

The Minister of State for Culture addressed participants of the meeting and presented India's perspective on cultural cooperation within SCO. He mentioned India's association with SCO as a Member State and commitment towards mutual support and cooperation in the field of culture. He cited India's initiatives of an online exhibition on 'Shared Buddhist Heritage' and translation of Indian Classics in official languages of SCO (Russian and Chinese) accomplished on the sidelines of SCO Council of Heads of Government Meeting, 2020 hosted by India.

He also shared the celebrations of 75 years of India's Independence as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' with his counterparts and envisioned India's journey ahead to completing the Centenary of Independence in 2047. He expressed his belief towards enhanced cooperation with SCO member states based on shared values.

He appreciated the efforts of Tajikistan for their proposals for Agreements on cultural cooperation in the field of Protection of Cultural Heritage and the Vocational Education in Culture and Arts.

In the meeting, the Ministers of Culture of SCO Member States discussed and agreed upon the draft Agreements on cultural cooperation in the field of Protection of Cultural Heritage and the Vocational Education in Culture and Arts.

At the end of the meeting, the Regulations on Gala Concert of the Arts Festival of SCO Member States was agreed upon and signed by all Heads of Delegations of SCO Member States.

Thereafter the Protocol was agreed upon and signed by all the Heads of Delegations of the Member States of SCO.

The Shanghai cooperation organisation (SCO) is an intergovernmental organization founded in Shanghai on 15 June 2001. The SCO currently comprises eight Member States (China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan), four Observer States (Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, and Mongolia).

