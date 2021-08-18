4 arrested for procuring medical seats in Pakistan for J-K students via Hurriyat, terror funding

In a major development, four people have been arrested for procuring medical seats in Pakistan for Jammu and Kashmir students through Hurriyat and terror funding. Highlighting the role of Hurriyat in terror funding and the nexus between separatists and Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police, Dilbagh Singh said, "4 people have been arrested in connection with procuring MBBS seats for students from Jammu and Kashmir in Pakistan via Hurriyat and terror funding."

"Mohammed Akbar Bhat alias Zafar Bhat, who is chairman of the salvation movement, Fatima Shah, Mohammed Abdullah Shah, and Shabzar Ahmed Sheikh were arrested. Brother of Mohammed Abdullah Shah went to Pakistan in '90s and working as a facilitator of Hurriyat," said Dilbagh Singh. The police official further said that the details of the other accused can't be shared right now.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

