CCEA okays Rs 77.45 cr for revival of North Eastern Regional Agri Marketing Corp

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved a Rs 77.45 crore package for the revival of state-run North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Limited (NERAMAC).

NERAMAC is a central public sector enterprise under the administrative control of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Regional (MDoNER).

''CCEA, chaired by the Prime Minister has approved a revival package of Rs 77.45 crore for NERAMAC,'' Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said in a media briefing. The revival package will help NERAMAC to implement various innovative plans like providing better farming facilities, training to farmers in clusters, organic seeds, and fertilizer, post-harvesting facilities to promote the products of northeast farmers in the world market, he said. In a statement, the government said out of the total revival package, Rs 17 crore is towards fund-based support, and Rs 60.45 crore is non-fund-based support. With the implementation of the revival package, the government said remunerative prices to farmers of the northeastern region of their products will be ensured. GI (Geographical Indications) tagging and marketing of organic products of the northeastern region in other parts of India and the globe, will enhance the export of these products which will improve the economic status of farmers.

That apart, it will help increase the revenue of the Corporation and reduce overheads as a result of VRS and other cost-cutting measures. The Corporation will start making profits on a sustained basis and its dependency on the central government loan will cease. After the implementation of the revival of NERAMAC, employment is expected to be generated to about 33,00 persons, it added.

