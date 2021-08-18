Left Menu

New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 17:38 IST
Cabinet approves MoU between India and Bangladesh in field of disaster management
The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, was apprised of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on March 2021 between the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Ministry of Home Affairs, the Republic of India and the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, the People's Republic of Bangladesh on Cooperation in the field of Disaster Management, Resilience and Mitigation.

Benefits:

The MoU seeks to put in place a system, whereby both India and Bangladesh will be benefited from the Disaster Management mechanisms of each other and it will help in strengthening the areas of preparedness, response and capacity building in the field of Disaster Management.

Salient features of the MoU :

Extend mutual support on the request of either Parties at the time of large scale disaster (Natural or human-induced) occurring within their respective territories, in the field of relief, response, reconstruction and recovery.

Exchange relevant information, remote sensing data and other scientific data and share experience/best practices of disaster response, recovery, mitigation, capacity building for ensuring resilience, etc.

Extend cooperation in the field of advanced information technology, early warning systems, remote sensing & navigation services and expertise for disaster preparedness, response and mitigation and more towards real-time data sharing.

Support training of officials in the field of Disaster management.

Conduct Joint Disaster Management Exercises bilaterally between both the countries.

Share standards, latest technologies and tools for creating Disaster Resilient Communities.

Exchange publications and materials as textbooks, guidelines in the field of Disaster Management and may conduct joint research activities in the field of Disaster Management, Risk Reduction and Recovery.

(With Inputs from PIB)

