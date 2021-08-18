Produce worth Rs 16,257 cr traded from Rajasthan via eNAM

About 43 lakh metric tonne produce worth Rs 16,256.8 crore has been traded from Rajasthan through eNAM platform till July 31, an official said.

The Centre launched the electronic National Agriculture Market (eNAM) -- an initiative to connect agriculture produce marketing committee (APMC) mandis across the country and establish one unified electronic spot market -- in April 2016.

The eNAM kiosks installed at agricultural mandis across the state have resulted in Rajasthan's emergence as a leading state in trading through eNAM . Since eNAM's launch in 2016 till July 31, 2021, about 43.07 lakh metric tonne produce worth Rs 16,256.8 crore has been traded from the state through eNAM platform, Principal Secretary (Agriculture) Bhaskar A Sawant said in a statement. He said Rajasthan is the first state to allow conversion of all single trading licence into unified licence to promote e-trade of farm products. Till now, total 37,346 traders are working as unified licensee traders, which is highest in the country. Unified licensee can sell their produce in more than one mandi.

These farmers and traders are frequently seen using the touch screen kiosk at all mandis of the state for fair and transparent trade. Also, mandis are providing IT-enabled facilities like desktop, display boards with updated details, projector with screen for farmers in rural Rajasthan, he said. Total 175 commodities are listed on the eNAM portal with defined quality parameters out of which Rajasthan is ensuring fair e-trade of 138 commodities. It is completely free for farmers and benefiting them to clean and grade their agri goods and then sell them to purchasers on better prices, the statement said. PTI AG ANU ANU

