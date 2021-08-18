Left Menu

Over 600 crop advisors deployed this yr to help 10 lakh farmers on right use of agro-chemicals: IIL

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 18:53 IST
Agro-chemical firm Insecticides (India) Ltd (IIL) on Wednesday said it has deployed over 600 crop advisors to help more than 10 lakh farmers understand the right and judicious use of agro-chemicals during the current year.

The initiative which as part of the awareness programme commenced from May this year will last till April 2022, the company said in a statement.

The crop advisors will help more than 10 lakh farmers to understand every aspect related to crop protection ranging from seed treatment to pest, weed, and disease management, it said.

Commenting on the initiative, IIL Managing Director Rajesh Aggarwal said integrated pest management is an integral part of the agricultural practices in the tropical areas as they are one of the most pest-affected areas in the world but grows most of the world's foodgrain.

''As part of our extension activities, IIL's mission is to help farmers to understand the judicious use of agrochemical and good farming. ...Our crop advisors are doing just that working in the field to provide the right information for better farming practices...,'' he added.

Generally, IIL deploys 2-3 field advisors throughout a year. However during the crop season, the number of field advisors has increased Pan India, it added. PTI LUX SHW SHW

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

