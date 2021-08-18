Left Menu

Two non-Brahmin priests start working at Meenakshi Amman temple in Madurai

Two non-Brahmin priests - P Maharajan and Arun Kumar - who were appointed as archakars on August 15 have started working in two sub-temples of Meenakshi Amman Temple from Wednesday.

ANI | Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 18-08-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 18:56 IST
Arun Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two non-Brahmin priests - P Maharajan and Arun Kumar - who were appointed as archakars on August 15 have started working in two sub-temples of Meenakshi Amman Temple from Wednesday. These two priests were appointed under All Castes Priest Scheme, and CM MK Stalin passed an order to appoint priests from all castes in temples managed by Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE).

Maharajan has been appointed as the priest of Amur Sivakovil at Thiruvathavur and Arun Kumar of Theradi Karuppasamy temple, both of which come under the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai. Arun Kumar told ANI, "I have been appointed as a (non-Brahmin) priest for one of the deities in Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple. I finished training of Archaka in 2007 and have become a priest under Annaivarum Archagar Agalam programme. I've been waiting for this for the last 15 years."

He thanked CM Stalin for appointing him as the priest. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

