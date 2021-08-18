Kuwait finance minister offers resignation -local media
Reuters | Kuwait | Updated: 18-08-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 18:58 IST
- Country:
- Kuwait
Kuwaiti Finance Minister Khalifa Hamade has offered his resignation to the prime minister of the oil-rich Gulf emirate, local newspapers al-Jarida, al-Qabas and al-Rai reported on Wednesday.
The minister could not be reached for comment immediately after the publication of the reports.
