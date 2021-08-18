Mexico says processing first refugee applications by Afghans
Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Wednesday his country had begun processing the first refugee applications for Afghan citizens, especially women and girls.
Mexico's ambassador to Iran, Guillermo Puente Ordorica, was participating in the process, Ebrard said in a tweet.
