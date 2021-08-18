Left Menu

Cabinet decision on edible oils, oil palm a game-changer: PM Modi

The Northeast, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands will specially benefit from this. Reacting to another Cabinet decision, the prime minister said the revival of North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Limited will particularly help the farmers of the region and will further popularise the products of the Northeast across India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 19:48 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the Union Cabinet decision on National Mission on Edible Oils-Oil Palm will be a ''game-changer'' in helping oil palm farmers and creating a self-reliant India. The Cabinet approved a financial outlay of Rs 11,040 crore to promote domestic cultivation of oil palm in the next five years and reduce the country's dependence on edible oil imports.

In a tweet, Modi said, ''Today's Cabinet decision on National Mission on Edible Oils – Oil Palm will be a game-changer when it comes to helping oil palm farmers and creating an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The Northeast, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands will specially benefit from this.'' Reacting to another Cabinet decision, the prime minister said the revival of North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Limited will particularly help the farmers of the region and will further popularise the products of the Northeast across India. The Cabinet also gave its nod for ratification of the Kigali Amendment for phase-down of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) by India under the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer.

