Punjab: Sukhbir Badal begins 100-yatra from Zira

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday began his 100-day yatra to expose ''corruption'' by the Congress government and take feedback from people about their expectation if the alliance led by his party comes to power in the state. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has forged an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for the next year’s Assembly polls.

Badal had on Tuesday unveiled his plan to visit 100 Assembly constituencies during the yatra and expose ''corruption '' done by the Congress government in the state besides taking feedback from people as to what they expected from the alliance if voted to power. On Wednesday, Badal here said his party will implement its 13-point programme in the manner in which it had implemented earlier commitments, according to a statement.

Earlier this month, the SAD had launched the 13-point programme, including free power up to 400 units per month for all households, slashing diesel price by Rs 10 a litre for agriculture sector and reserving 75 per cent jobs for Punjabi youth in the private sector.

''Our credibility is our biggest strength,'' said the SAD president addressing people before the start of a motorcycle rally, which culminated at a gurdwara where he addressed his first public meeting.

Badal, who addressed 12 public gatherings during his tour of the constituency, said the SAD-BSP alliance is committed to giving relief to farmers and decided to make diesel cheaper by Rs 10 per litre for agricultural purposes.

''We will also give free power up to 400 units per month to all domestic consumers,'' he said, adding that there will be 33 per cent reservation for rural students in professional colleges and the government will pay their fee if they are voted to power.

Badal also interacted with people at Makhu and Fatehgarh Sabra besides addressing public gatherings there.

People approached him to complain about Congress legislator Kulbir Singh Zira, according to the party statement.

