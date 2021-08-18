Left Menu

PM Modi to unveil multiple projects in Somnath on Aug 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects in Somnath, Gujarat, on August 20 at 11 am via video conferencing.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 21:48 IST
Visual of Somnath temple and promenade (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects in Somnath, Gujarat, on August 20 at 11 am via video conferencing. The projects to be inaugurated include the Somnath Promenade, Somnath Exhibition Centre and reconstructed temple precinct of Old (Juna) Somnath. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Shree Parvati Temple during the event.

A PMO release said that Somnath Promenade has been developed under PRASHAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive) Scheme at a cost of over Rs 47 crore. The Somnath Exhibition Centre, developed in the premises of 'Tourist Facilitation Centre', displays the exhibits from dismantled parts of old Somnath temple and its sculptures having Nagar style temple architecture of old Somnath.

The reconstructed temple precinct of Old (Juna) Somnath has been completed by Shree Somnath Trust with a total outlay of Rs 3.5 crore. This temple is also referred to as Ahilyabai Temple since it was built by Queen Ahilyabai of Indore when she found that the old temple was in ruins.

The entire old temple complex has been holistically redeveloped for the safety of pilgrims and with augmented capacity. Shree Parvati Temple is proposed to be constructed with a total outlay of Rs 30 crore. This will include temple construction in Sompura Salats Style, development of Garbha Griha and Nritya Mandap.

Union Home Minister, Union Tourism Minister along with Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat will be present on the occasion. (ANI)

