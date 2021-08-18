Education ministry releases list of 44 recipients of National Teachers Awards
President Ram Nath Kovind will honour 44 selected meritorious teachers on Teacher's Day on September 5 this year.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 21:53 IST
- Country:
- India
President Ram Nath Kovind will honour 44 selected meritorious teachers on Teacher's Day on September 5 this year.
The Union Ministry of Education, Department of School Education and Literacy, has published a list of the selected teachers from across the country for the National Awards to Teachers, 2021.
Advertisement
The award is given every year to provide public recognition to meritorious teachers working in primary, middle, and secondary schools. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Department of School Education
- Ram Nath Kovind
Advertisement