Left Menu

Election security training of Somali Police concluded in Jowhar

The training was organized by the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), with the support of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jowhar | Updated: 18-08-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 21:58 IST
Election security training of Somali Police concluded in Jowhar
“This is a very important training which has come at the right time,” said the AMISOM Police Coordinating Officer in HirShabelle State, Mutama Eliud. Image Credit: Twitter(@amisomsomalia)
  • Country:
  • Somalia

A five-day election security training has been concluded in Jowhar, HirShabelle State, with renewed calls for the police to be fully trained and equipped in order to ably manage the country's elections security. The training was organized by the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), with the support of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

"This is a very important training which has come at the right time," said the AMISOM Police Coordinating Officer in HirShabelle State, Mutama Eliud. "The knowledge acquired will be critical in the execution of police duties as the country goes for elections."

Elections for members of parliament have already kicked off in Somalia, and this will be followed by the election of the President in the coming months. The Somali Police Force (SPF) and AMISOM Police are tasked with providing security at election venues, securing election materials and providing security and escort to election officials and elected officials.

Mohamed Yusuf Ahmed, one of the Hirshabelle police officers trained, said he had gained important lessons including how to manage election security, crowd control measures, securing venues and protecting the integrity of the election process.

"With elections now upon us, the important techniques and skills we have learnt will be vital in the discharge of our duties. There are many aspects to a successful election and security is one of the most important," he said.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

1
Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

 United States
2
Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

 India
3
UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

United Kingdom
4
Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto attendant

Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto atte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021