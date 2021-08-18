Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh reports 1,433 new COVID-19 cases

Andhra Pradesh reported 1,433 new coronavirus cases and 15 deaths in the past 24 hours.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 18-08-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 22:52 IST
Andhra Pradesh reports 1,433 new COVID-19 cases
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Andhra Pradesh reported 1,433 new coronavirus cases and 15 deaths in the past 24 hours. According to the state health bulletin, 68,041 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and 1,433 were found to be positive for COVID-19.

The death toll in the state has gone up to 13,686. The total count of cases has gone up to 19,97,102 including 15,944 active cases.

The bulletin said that those who died of the disease include three each in Chittoor and Krishna, two each in Guntur, Nellore, Prakasam, one each in East Godavari, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam districts. The state reported 1,815 more recoveries from the coronavirus taking the recoveries to 19,67,472. (ANI)

