Nirmala Sitharaman meets COP26 President, discusses issues related to climate change

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met UN Climate Change Conference President Alok Sharma and discussed various issues related to climate change.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 23:07 IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met UN Climate Change Conference President Alok Sharma and discussed various issues related to climate change. The Finance Minister said that India is among a few G20 countries on track towards Paris Agreement goals and has taken decisive actions to tackle climate change.

She said the government is taking concrete steps and at appreciable speed to meet its commitments to achieve the target of 450GW of renewable energy by 2030. Of this, 100GW of this renewable energy had already been achieved. Among other important initiatives, the extensive work done on the hydrogen energy mission was highlighted.

Referring to the dialogue on climate justice, the minister spoke about the need to bring a sense of compassion towards the poor. The Finance Minister expressed hope that the commitment made by the developed countries to provide $100 billion per year to developing countries would be achieved and was optimistic about a positive outcome on the new collective goals on finance in COP 26.

COP26 (UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties) is to be held in Glasgow from October 31 to November 12. (ANI)

