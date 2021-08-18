Left Menu

Farmers protesting against Jan Ashirwad Yatra clash with police in Udham Singh Nagar

Farmers protesting against the Jan Ashirwad Yatra taken out by Union Minister Ajay Bhatt, MP from Udham Singh Nagar-Nainital Lok Sabha seat, clashed with police in Udham Singh Nagar and many of them were detained here on Wednesday.

ANI | Nainital (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 18-08-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 23:28 IST
Farmers protesting against the Jan Ashirwad Yatra taken out by Union Minister Ajay Bhatt, MP from Udham Singh Nagar-Nainital Lok Sabha seat, clashed with police in Udham Singh Nagar and many of them were detained here on Wednesday. The farmers have been demanding a repeal of the three farm laws.

The police tried to stop the farmers which led to a clash. Later the police arrested the farmers. The Yatra, which began on August 16, will end on August 20. The newly-inducted 43 members of the Cabinet have embarked on the yatra to seek blessings of the people.

The new Ministers have embarked on the Yatra as they could not be introduced in Parliament earlier this month due to repeated disruptions by the opposition in the Monsoon Session that began on August 13. The yatra aims to inform people about the achievements of the BJP-led Central government in economic, social, health spheres and programmes aimed at boosting employment through its focus on self-reliance. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

