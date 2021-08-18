Left Menu

Dogra Front in Jammu stages protest against killing of BJP leader Javed Ahmad Dar

Dogra Front activists in Jammu on Wednesday, staged a protest against the killing of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Javed Ahmad Dar.

Dogra Front in Jammu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Dogra Front activists in Jammu on Wednesday, staged a protest against the killing of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Javed Ahmad Dar. While speaking to ANI, an activist from Dogra Front said, "I condemn this heinous act done by terrorists, I urge the Central government to look after this matter."

"Pakistan has lost its mind, first in their country they have high prices crisis then they have been supporting Taliban, they have done these kinds of thing earlier as well," said another protestor from Dogra Front. 'I pay my respects to Javed Ahmad Dar," he said.

Dar was shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, the second such incident in a week. He was killed by terrorists in a terror attack. Dar was in-charge of the Homshali Bugh constituency in Kulgam. On Tuesday, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah condemned the attack, "Terrible news from Kulgam. Javed Ahmad was gunned down in cold blood. I unreservedly condemn this terror attack and send my heartfelt condolences to Javved's family and colleagues. May Allah grant him a place in Jannat." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

