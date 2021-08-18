Delighted over complete renovation, expansion of Peshwa Baji Rao memorial at Raverkhedi: Scindia

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said that he is delighted over the complete renovation and expansion of the memorial of Peshwa Baji Rao I (Bajirao Ballal) at Raverkhedi. While talking to reporters Scindia said, "Today is the 321st birth anniversary of Peshwa Bajirao. At the age of 19, he was a Peshwa, and for the next 20 years he fought to keep India's integrity, unity and dignity."

"The memorial was built by my ancestors on the death of Peshwa on 28 April 1740 at Raverkhedi," he further said. "I am pleased to know that our Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Amrit Mahotsav under 75th Independence Day celebration. Our great leaders are remembered. I am also delighted that our state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan passed the six crore budget for complete renovation and expansion at Raverkhedi," he further said. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)