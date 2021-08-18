Bihar: West Champaran admin turns COVID pandemic into opportunity, forms startup hub

When the COVID pandemic took away jobs from many, the West Champaran district administration transformed the odd times into an opportunity and created a startup hub. The COVID pandemic and lockdown ruined the livelihood of lakhs of families. During the lockdown, thousands of migrant workers from Bihar came back to their homes. The West Champaran district administration took a great initiative to help people become self-reliant.

District Magistrate Kundan Kumar adopted a skill mapping policy at the quarantine centers. In this regard, people were encouraged to become entrepreneurs with their acquired skills. The district administration facilitated bank loans for the budding entrepreneurs. From dresses to leather bags and mobile apps to jewelry boxes, people started their own ventures in innumerous trades.

"A youth incubation centre has been made. There are several apps and services that have been started. The objective is to make youth job creators from job seekers. Our aim is to make West Champaran a startup hub. High-tech equipment has been brought for textile and leatherwork," West Champaran District Magistrate Kundan Kumar told ANI. A couple Nandkishore and Archana used to work in a cloth mill in Surat. Nandkishore used to work as a technician while his wife Archana used to do embroidery work in clothes in the mill. But COVID pandemic came as a boon to both of them and today they have their own startup Champaran creation. The demand for lehenga, sari and salwar suits from their startup is gaining a peak.

Baby Mishra, who used to be a housewife, became an entrepreneur who makes sanitary napkins. She employed several women of her village in her startup. Indris Ansari used to work in Delhi. Now, he started his own startup in Champaran that makes hosiery products. Moreover, he employed 15 people in his venture. (ANI)

