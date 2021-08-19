Left Menu

Fire at plastic godown in Ludhiana's Field Ganj

A fire broke out at a plastic godown in Field Ganj area of Ludhiana on Thursday.

ANI | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 19-08-2021 08:41 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 08:41 IST
A fire broke out in a plastic godown at Ludhiana's Field Ganj on Thursday. (Photos/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a plastic godown in Field Ganj area of Ludhiana on Thursday. Five to seven fire control tenders were pressed into service.

The fire has not yet been brought under control. Further details awaited. (ANI)

