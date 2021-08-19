Left Menu

Lakshadweep disengages 111 contract staff in tourism sector for 1 month

With the onset of monsoons and closure of tourist season, Lakshadweep's Society for Promotion of Nature Tourism and Sports (SPORTS) has disengaged 111 contractual staff in its units for a period of one month, considering the financial condition and actual requirement.

ANI | Lakshadweep | Updated: 19-08-2021 10:23 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 10:23 IST
S Asker Ali, Managing Director of SPORTS (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the onset of monsoons and closure of tourist season, Lakshadweep's Society for Promotion of Nature Tourism and Sports (SPORTS) has disengaged 111 contractual staff in its units for a period of one month, considering the financial condition and actual requirement. An order issued on Wednesday by S Asker Ali, IAS, Managing Director of SPORTS stated, "Upon the closure of tourist season on the onset of monsoon and consequently no tourism-based activities at SPORTS Units, the society has decided to disengage 111 contractual staffs whose services are not required in the units presently.

According to the official statement from the society, there has been no tourism-based activities since March 2021, and also in last one year. "We were able to operate tourism-based activities for a limited period only," it said. SPORTS further informed that in the past too there has been a practice of disengagement of staffs during the tourist off-season. (ANI)

