Piyush Goyal to meet Export Promotion Council leaders today

Keeping USD 400 billion export target in mind, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will meet Export Promotion Council leaders in Mumbai on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2021 11:25 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 11:25 IST
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
Keeping USD 400 billion export target in mind, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will meet Export Promotion Council leaders in Mumbai on Thursday. The heads of Engineering Exports Promotion Council (EEPC) India, Indian Oilseeds and Produce Export Promotion Council (IOPEPC), Plastics Export Promotion Council (Plexconcil), Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC), Synthetic and Rayon Textiles Export Promotion Council (SRTEPC), Export Promotion Council for EOUs and SEZs, Powerloom Development and Export Promotion Council, Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council (Texprocil), Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) and Project Export Promotion Council of India will attend the meeting.

Last month, Goyal announced that India has set a target of USD 400 billion merchandise exports for 2021-22. "In collaboration with private industry, MSME sector, engineering, agriculture, automobile, steel sector, we have set an export target of USD 400 billion. We all will work together to achieve this target," Goyal had said. He said India's economy is growing and exports are also growing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

