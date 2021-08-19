Left Menu

Two held for raping woman in Delhi's Shastri Park

A woman was raped allegedly by two men in a moving car in Delhi's Shastri Park, police said on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2021 11:29 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 11:29 IST
Two held for raping woman in Delhi's Shastri Park
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman was raped allegedly by two men in a moving car in Delhi's Shastri Park, police said on Thursday. According to the police, the incident took place on August 16 and the two accused have been arrested.

"In this case, the police have arrested two youths named Rohit and Nitin. The matter is of August 16, the woman knew both the youths through social media. The girl has stated in her complaint that she is married and both of them had brought her to Delhi where she was raped in a moving car. The two accused escaped later," said police. With the help of CCTV footage, the police traced the number of the car of the accused and arrested them.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT applications

IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT appl...

 India
4
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021